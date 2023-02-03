SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As of Friday, February 3, hot water has not been restored to Skyline Apartments, but they have contractors working on it.

Jake Dishaw, the director of Code Enforcement for the City of Syracuse said the city has been aware the building was without hot water since Monday.

He said Green National, the company that owns the building, immediately hired a contractor. That contractor is working to fix the boiler system, but the delay has been waiting for parts that were ordered to be shipped. They hope it will arrive Saturday.

Not having hot water is never convenient, especially on one of the coldest days of the year so far. The city declared it unfit for human habitation because the issue was widespread.

“We are not asking any tenants to leave,” Dishaw clarified. “I want to be clear that the building is safe, they have heat. They have electricity. It’s better for them to stay in place as needed. They can heat water as needed. If they’re able to. We know it’s super inconvenient.”

The stop rent order for the property only covers agencies like section 8, not individuals. Once the hot water is restored, then his office will lift the unfit and stop rent orders.