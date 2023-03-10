SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- In State Supreme Court on Friday, Judge Danielle Fogel ruled the Vincent apartments would have immediate receivership, and three of Green National’s other properties would have the interested buyer, take over managing those properties.

In court, attorney’s for the City of Syracuse said they’ve been in contact with a company from Chicago called, Clear Investment Group, who would buy Skyline, Chestnut Crossing and the James.

If that deal falls through then a receiver would come in.

The sale is pending on those properties.

As far as Vincent apartments are concerned, they were granted receivership immediately. Meaning the company would take over rents and other finances for that property.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh did respond to the ruling saying:

“Today’s decision in New York State Supreme Court is an important step in the right direction for tenants of The Skyline and other Green National properties. The judge’s ruling clears a path for a new buyer to take over the three properties on James Street and ensure responsible management at The Vincent. We will continue to fight to ensure all Green National tenants are protected and have safe, quality housing; we will not stop until that happens.”

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to Green National for comment but hasn’t heard anything.