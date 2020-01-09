Civil Air Patrol holds open house for interested cadets

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — If your interested in aviation, Syracuse Hancock International Airport has an opportunity for you.
The Civil Air Patrol hosted an open house on Wednesday for anyone interested in their cadet or senior programs.
Children ages 12-18 are eligible for the cadet program.
1st Lieutenant Adam Labonoski said, “I work with cadets who are cadet colonels, lieutenant colonels, and I love to see how the cadets progress, and how they go from a 12-13-year-old, to a leader in our organization, it’s just an amazing transformation.”
Adults can also join the senior program.
no military or pilot experience is needed.
