Civil service exam deadline is approaching fast to apply for Onondaga Co. 911 center jobs

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — They’ve served as a lifeline to pandemics. But with staffing levels starting to shrink, the Onondaga County 9-1-1 center is asking for your help.

The pandemic put civil service exams on hold. The tests are now starting up again, and the deadline to apply for a test is the week of December 5.

There is an urgent need to fill some vital positions.

A pandemic and opioid epidemic make it a very demanding job.

The nature of the daily work is constantly switching from high-intensity calls to low-pressure zones. Unable to hire, and with employees retiring, there’s been voluntary and mandatory overtime to cover shifts.

The first line of defense receives calls about COVID, shootings, fires, explosions, intruders, heart attacks, childbirth, and overdoses.

There’s rigorous training, but there are the rewards. All worth it when you save a life.

The civil service exam is on January 22, but the deadline to apply is Tuesday, December 7.

The pay for a call-taker is between 21 and 23 dollars an hour, with health benefits and a state pension.