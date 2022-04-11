ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Those interested in becoming a Correctional Officer will have the opportunity to take the civil service exam for the position in Oneida County.

The exam will take place on June 25 but those interested must turn in their applications to the Oneida County Department of Personnel by 4:30 p.m. on May 6. There is also a $25 fee to apply for the exam.

After the examination is over an eligible list will be compiled in an effort to fill vacancies within the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Division. In order to be eligible to be appointed to the position, candidates must be a legal resident of Oneida, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Oswego, or Otsego Counties for a least one month prior to the date of appointment.

Candidates must also possess either a high school diploma or high school equivalency diploma, a valid NYS driver’s license, be at least 18 years old at the time of appointment, and pass a thorough background process. The starting salary for this position is $37,062 which will be increased to $43,602 after the candidate successfully completes basic corrections training or after they successfully complete six months of employment in the bargaining unit.

The position also includes the NYS Retirement Plan and additional benefits. Those looking for more information or have any questions about the process should call the Oneida County Department of Personnel at 315-798-5726 or the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Community Affairs Unit at 315-765-2220.