Civil War Reenactment at Chittenango Landing to offer demonstrations, food, music and more

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There will be a Civil War Reenactment at Chittenango Landing on August 21 and 22.

The reenactment will feature the actors portraying the two sides of the American Civil War. The display from the 157th New York State Volunteers will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum.

Actors playing Union and Confederate characters will perform historical displays with drills and different demonstrations including a blacksmith shop, basketmaking, crafts and dancing.

Food, beverages, and live music will also be featured at the event, with music from One Man Band Denniss McGuire throughout the day. On Saturday evening, there will be a Candlelight Tour.

Admission for the Civil War Reenactment event on August 21 and 22 will be $6 for adults, $5 for senior citizens and veterans, and $3 for children 12 and under.