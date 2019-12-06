Clary Middle School fight sends one student to the hospital

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An investigation is ongoing at Clary Middle School after two students engaged in a fight that resulted in one student being sent to the hospital.

On Thursday, December 5th, Syracuse Police Officers responded to Clary Middle School for a reported assault. The principal of Clary Middle School notified officers that two students had engaged in a fight.

According to officers, one of the students may have lost consciousness during the fight, and was transported to Upstate Hospital to be treated for injuries.

The investigation is early and ongoing. No arrests have been made yet, but anyone with information is asked to contact the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442–5200.

