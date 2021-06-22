Class of 2021

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 2020 to 2021 school year was made for the history books, being unlike any other because of the coronavirus pandemic.

NewsChannel 9’s Dan Cummings and Nicole Sommavilla asked two dozen top Central New York seniors to share their experiences learning from home instead of strutting with their senior pride down the school hallways.

In a year that no doubt took a toll on high school seniors, who missed out on so many irreplaceable moments like prom, homecoming, sports, and college tours, they share their most memorable high school experiences, tell tales of what it was like to return to the classroom, and explain how the pandemic has taught a lifetime of lessons beyond the classroom.