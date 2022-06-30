CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Thursday, NewsChannel 9 highlighted the final Class of 2022 student, the valedictorian at Chittenango High School. From scoring goals on the soccer field to scoring high grades in the classroom, Joshua Boulter can do it all! He’s now putting his talents to use in a much warmer place than Central New York.

Joshua Boulter is no stranger when it comes to staying active.

“I played soccer in the fall, volleyball in the winter, and tennis in the spring,” says Boulter.

Keeping his muscles moving and his brain!

“I’ve always loved math and science but its really this year in robotics that I found that I love building and designing things,” says Boulter.

So much so, that Boulter decided to join the robotics team his senior year, after not being on the team since 8th grade.

“I had been thinking about doing it for a few years but I couldn’t really fit it into my schedule with covid. But this year I had extra room and I figured why not, mine as well give it another shot,” says Boulter.

In Boulter’s case it would be a winning shot.

“We ended up winning the state championships, so that was pretty cool and then we had a trip to Dallas for the world championship because we qualified by winning and it was just really a great experience,” says Boulter.

A great experience that would Boulter decide on his future plans, taking him hours away from home and landing him at Clemson University in South Carolina.

“I went down there and visited and as soon as I stepped on the campus, it just felt like home,” says Boulter.

That’s what it will be for the next four years. Boulter plans to study mechanical engineering.

Boulter added, “And then I hope to find a job designing new air and space travel.”

His love for sports doesn’t stop there! Boulter plans on joining club soccer at Clemson, with hopes to score some big goals.

Boulter shared some advice for those younger than him, and that’s to take advantage of any opportunities that you can and don’t let fear of what might happen stop you because you might regret it later.

From all of us here at NewsChannel 9, congratulations Joshua Boulter!