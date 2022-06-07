SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Throughout the month of June, NewsChannel 9 is shining a spotlight on Central New York students who have worked their way to the top of their graduation class. Tuesday’s top student, is the Valedictorian at Thomas J. Corcoran High School. Chadani Timsina was born in Nepal and moved to America at a very young age, leading her on a path of excellence. She credits that success to her family and native country.

Chadani Timsina’s senior year hasn’t been easy.

“Very hectic, honestly. In the beginning, especially with all the IB exams and the research papers and what not,” says Timsina.

But she would argue, its been worth it.

“College is a big thing in my family, education is a big thing and like being a Valedictorian and going to an Ivy League, it’s a literally a dream come true,” says Timsina.

That incredible accomplishment giving her the courage to step out of her comfort zone.

“In my culture and my family, its like we barely show love. We don’t really say I love you. So I told my co-worker, if I become the Valedictorian. I’ll tell my parents, I love them,” says Timsina.

They are part of the reason, Timsina wants to make a difference in this world.

“I have like a lot of underlying health conditions in my family. My dad is sick, my sister is sick. Everyone is sick and I lost my grandma in Nepal to cancer I believe. I lost my aunt to cancer,” says Timsina.

She will start working toward that goal in the fall, as a pre-med student at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire. Timsina also has some advice for her fellow classmates, and that’s to learn how to manage your time. Something she says, she learned the hard way.

And another sister in Nepal, that she never had the chance to meet.

“She died to Pneumonia because doctors in Nepal couldn’t figure out what it was. So they could never treat her. So I want to be able to help those communities that don’t really have that kind of help,” says Timsina.

From all of us here at NewsChannel 9, Congratulations, Chadani Timsina!