HANNIBAL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Throughout the month of June, NewsChannel 9 is highlighting Central New York students graduating at the top of their class. On Thursday, we introduced you to Hannibal High School’s standout senior, who has double bragging rights!

Andrew Blodgett has earned not one but two diplomas, high school, and college.

“It sounds like a pretty good idea if I can get a degree free of charge, straight out of high school,” says Andrew Blodgett, senior and Class of 2022 Valedictorian at Hannibal High School.

Starting in just 8th grade, he began filling out applications for Pathways in Technology Early College High School, better known as PTech.

“I started the program my freshman year and started taking college classes, sophomore year. Just so that way, they can get all the classes in order to actually finish everything in time,” says Blodgett.

Putting Blodgett way ahead of the game and his classmates.

“Whenever I was up at the college, either we would do high school classes virtually or they would actually have a teacher come in and we would have our high school classes right there at the college. So everything was really sort of wrapped in a convenient package,” says Blodgett.

In just four years, Blodgett managed to earn both degrees. He attended his college graduation before high school, and he’s got big plans this summer!

Blodgett added, “I have a paid internship out at the Novelis Aluminum Plant in Scriba. So I am going to be able to use my degree, and get a little bit of experience in the industry.”

Come this fall, Blodgett is hoping to put his electrical engineering degree to use and get a job at Nine Mile Point Nuclear Plant a little down the road in Scriba.

It doesn’t stop there!

“Down the line, I definitely want to go back to school and get a masters in nuclear engineering,” says Blodgett.

Blodgett will walk across the stage for a second time at the end of June when he attends the Hannibal High School graduation. He wants his classmates to know, “There’s no such thing as a bad day.”

A bright and a big future!

From all of us here at NewsChannel 9, Congratulations Andrew!