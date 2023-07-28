CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Admirers of the Lorenzo State Historic Site in Cazenovia won’t want to miss out on this opportunity!

Friends of Lorenzo have announced they are hosting the Caroga Arts Ensemble Concert on August 13 at 2:00 p.m. on the front lawn at Lorenzo on 17 Rippleton Road.

The concert is free to the public and concert goers can bring their own seating and snacks.

Courtesy of Lorenzo State Historic Site

“Founded and directed by cellist Kyle Price, the Caroga Arts Ensemble is comprised of top professional musicians from around the country who perform regularly at the heralded Caroga Lake Music Festival (CLMF). As part of its “CLMF on Tour” series, Caroga Arts Ensemble will make its first appearance at Lorenzo. Members of the ensemble include leading soloists, chamber musicians and orchestral musicians who have won national prizes and attended America’s most coveted music conservatories,” stated Lorenzo State Historic Site.

Lorenzo State Historic Site is operated by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, which oversees 180 State Parks and 35 historic sites that are visited by over 60 million people annually.

The house has lots of history as it’s the 1807 Federal-style home of John Lincklaen, Holland Land Company agent and founder of Cazenovia.

Lorenzo was continually occupied by the Lincklaen/Ledyard family until the property and contents were conveyed to New York State in 1968. The imprint of all of Lorenzo’s residents, including enslaved people, servants and the many employees required to run the estate, can be found at every turn.

Now, the non-profit organization, Friends of Lorenzo is dedicated to preserving and promoting Lorenzo.