Classmates leave flowers and candles where SU student was killed by collision with campus trolley

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Classmates of a Syracuse University student have placed flowers and candles at the intersection where he was killed by a collision with a campus trolley on Tuesday evening.

Police said Wednesday that Trevor Pierce was riding his skateboard into the intersection of Comstock and Waverly avenues. Detectives haven’t determined if Pierce ran into the trolley or if the trolley struck Pierce.

The university reports that Pierce was a first-year student from Jaffrey, New Hampshire.

In a notice to the campus, SU’s Dean of Students, writes: “Trevor will be greatly missed by all who knew him. This is an unthinkable loss for Trevor’s family, friends and loved ones and the entire Syracuse University community.”

The dean reminds students in need of counseling services or support can contact The Barnes Center at The Arch at 315-443-8000 or the Dean’s Office at 315-443-4357.

Faculty and staff have separate counseling options at 1-800-437-0911.

Additional support and services are available through Hendricks Chapel at 315-443-2901.

The trolley driver was not injured.