Clay boy awarded Liberty Medal

Senator John W. Mannion presents Nathan Bustin, 13, of Clay, NY the New York State Senate Liberty Medal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Senator John W. Mannion awarded the Liberty Medal to Nathan Bustin, 13, of Clay for his heroic and life-saving actions on January 3.

Nathan was a passenger in a car driven by his mother Lisa Bustin when she suffered a medical emergency and lost consciousness.

Bustin and his mother were heading down Route 481 in the Town of Cicero when he took control of the steering wheel. He could not reach the pedals.

He was able to navigate the vehicle off the highway via the East Circle Drive exit, still unable to use the brakes.

The car began accelerating as Lisa’s foot slipped unknowingly onto the gas pedal. The car then hit another vehicle and came to a stop on Route 11.

Nathan pulled his mother out of the car and she was transported to the hospital.

No one suffered serious injuries.

The New York State Senate unanimously approved awarding the Liberty Medal to Nathan Bustin. Senator Mannion presented the award to Nathan at the family’s home in Clay.

Lisa, Cary, Abby, and Nathan Bustin with Senator John W. Mannion following the presentation of the New York State Senate Liberty Medal.



The Liberty Medal is the highest honor the New York State Senate can bestow.

If you know someone who is doing good work in the community and deserves to be recognized, let Senator Mannion know by filling out his nomination form.