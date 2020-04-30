Clay man accused of bringing loaded gun to Hancock International Airport

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Clay man is accused of bringing his loaded handgun when him when he went to Hancock International Airpot in Syracuse.

The man was caught Thursday morning by the Transportation Security Administration with a .22 caliber handgun, which was loaded with six bullets, in his carry-on bag as it went through the x-ray machine.

The TSA officer contacted Syracuse Police, who confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning. The man said he forgot that he had brought his loaded gun with him.

“In spite of the fact that there is a pandemic, our TSA officers remain vigilant. They may be wearing masks, but that’s certainly not hindering their ability to spot firearms,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Upstate New York Federal Security Director. “Having prohibited items in your possession at a checkpoint results in additional risks during the pandemic. It means that our officers have to open a passenger’s belongings. It means more touchpoints. Thus, it is especially important, now more than ever, to know what you are bringing to the airport and making sure you are not carrying anything prohibited.”

