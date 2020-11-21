Clay Mother charged with causing serious injury to infant son in August incident

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman was arrested by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Thursday, after she allegedly caused serious injuries to her infant son in an August incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home in the Madison Village Trailer Park for an unresponsive infant on August 3.

At the scene, deputies found numerous injuries to the infant boy, including a broken arm. He was immediately transported to Upstate Hospital for treatment.

After an investigation, deputies charged the baby’s mother, 23-year-old Autumn Rose, with strangulation in the 2nd degree, assault in the 2nd degree and endangering the welfare of a child. Rose was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court with bail set at $20,000 cash or $50,000 bond.

Since the incident, the baby has been released from the hospital and is still recovering from his injuries.