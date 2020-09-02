Clay neighborhood becomes latest to fall victim to car break-ins

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Car break-ins in Onondaga County are continuing. A few weeks ago it was the Strathmore neighborhood in Syracuse.

Other suburbs around the city have also been targeted and two teens were recently arrested in the town of Salina for rifling through cars.

Early Wednesday morning, it was Country Meadows that was targeted in the Town of Clay.

“I got a text message from a neighbor saying her car was broken into. They took her keys, took the E-ZPass,” said Mike Melfi.

Melfi had just gotten to work when he heard what happened from neighbor after neighbor. “I checked our Facebook page and I think there’s over 70 comments within a few hours of some very concerned neighbors,” he said.

They’re just the latest of cases the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

We’ve seen an increase in the City of Syracuse and typically the northern portion of Onondaga County is where we’re seeing most of this. Believe it or not, these crimes are what we consider a crime of opportunity where the thefts occur only because the vehicles and homes have been found to be unlocked. Sgt. Jon Seeber, Public Information Officer

Sgt. Jon Seeber with the Sheriff’s Office says thieves often trade in a previously stolen car for another, and they’re often teens. In this case, they upgraded to a Mercedes and then left that car somewhere in the city.

“You hear there’s a lot of hate in our world these days, and I don’t know what these people got out of it besides maybe keys and E-ZPasses but you know, there’s definitely some other things that we can do to keep our time occupied,” said Melfi.

The Sheriff’s Office and State Police are investigating the break-ins at Country Meadows.

Last month, Syracuse Police outlined a plan asking people to keep their lights and surveillance cameras on, cars and homes locked, and to call 911 if they see groups of kids wandering around their neighborhood late at night.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Nicole Sommavilla on Twitter @NeSommavilla.