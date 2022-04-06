(WSYR-TV) — An Oswego County Sheriff’s Deputy was led on a car chase Tuesday in the Town of Schroeppel.

Around 6:40 p.m. on April 5, 19-year-old Tyler Phillips of Clay, N.Y., drove away from police in the area of State Route 264 and County Route 6, according to a press release sent by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office. Phillips then pulled into a U-turn area and began to drive towards the deputy, police say. The chase continued with Phillips driving the wrong way in the southbound lane where police say he almost hit two other vehicles. He was then stopped on State Route 264 after exiting State Route 481 shortly after, according to police.

Phillips was charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, and many traffic tickets.

He was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court Tuesday morning and released on his own recognizance.