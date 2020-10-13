Clay woman arrested after road rage incident on Interstate 481

(WSYR-TV) — A Clay woman has been arrested after a road rage incident on I-481 on Friday.

State Police arrested Michaela Vanatta, 30, of Clay, for menacing in the second degree, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

According to State Police, Vanatta was traveling southbound on I-481 around 7:10 a.m. on Oct. 9.

She was near the area of Soule Road on-ramp when she was involved in a short road rage incident with a male. It escalated when she displayed a BB handgun to the male in a threatening manner.

Vanatta was scheduled an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Clay Town Court on Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m.