(WSYR-TV) — A Clay woman has been arrested after a road rage incident on I-481 on Friday.
State Police arrested Michaela Vanatta, 30, of Clay, for menacing in the second degree, which is a Class A misdemeanor.
According to State Police, Vanatta was traveling southbound on I-481 around 7:10 a.m. on Oct. 9.
She was near the area of Soule Road on-ramp when she was involved in a short road rage incident with a male. It escalated when she displayed a BB handgun to the male in a threatening manner.
Vanatta was scheduled an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Clay Town Court on Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Clay woman arrested after road rage incident on Interstate 481
- SU responds to Carrier Dome roof leaking
- President Trump holds rally in Florida, Dem. nominee Biden campaigned in Ohio
- Wave before second wave? COVID-19 cases sharply rising across US
- Senate Republicans kick off SCOTUS confirmation hearings
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App