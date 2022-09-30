(WSYR-TV) — This weekend is a big one for clay lovers. Clayscapes Pottery will be selling a wide variety of handmade pieces at Chuck Hafner’s Garden Center.

The market will give Central New Yorkers the chance to shop from local potters and ceramic artists from all over the area. Everything from decorative to functional ceramic pieces will be available to purchase.

That’s not all. You can attend the event and learn how pottery is made. The market will feature live demonstrations of pottery-making in action.

The Clayscapes Pottery Market will be held inside Greenhouses 1&2 at Chuck Hafner’s Garden Center located in North Syracuse. This is a family friendly event in partnership with the Chuck Hafner’s Fall Festival. It’s a great way to show your support for local artists.

To learn more, visit ClayscapesPottery.com.