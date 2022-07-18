CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Five-year-old Natalie Gondek had her wish come true at the 1000 Islands Charity Poker Run banquet on Saturday.

Gondek battled cancer for many years as a young child according to Make-A-Wish Central New York. Due to her weakened immune system, she was unable to experience the camping and boating that her family so enjoyed.

According to the organization, Gondek and most of her family didn’t know that she would receive her wish at the event until she was presented with a Barbie-themed camper during the evening’s events. Gondek and her family said they will take full advantage of the gift, and headed off together in their new camper on Sunday which was filled with beach, camping, and fishing toys and tools for the family to enjoy.

Over 600 people were at the 1000 Islands Charity Poker Run after a two-year hiatus. President and CEO Diane Kuppermann said the organization was honored to make Gondek’s wish come true at the event.

“It just doesn’t get any better,” Kuppermann said. “While COVID-19 stopped the world, it didn’t stop kids from being diagnosed with critical illnesses. We currently have 190 children waiting for wishes, twenty-four of whom are children living in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties. This event, the volunteer organizers, sponsors, boaters, and the Clayton community are making critically ill children’s wishes come true.”

Chair of the Poker Run Committee Bobby Cantwell said that they were proud to support the organization, and the countless children they help.

“The 1000 Islands Charity Poker Run is honored and excited to continue our partnership with Make-A- Wish Central New York. It’s been a heart-warming pleasure to work was such an amazing team, and watching Natalie be surprised with her camper was a moment none of us will soon forget,” Bobby Cantwell said. “We would like to congratulate the entire team on their monumental milestone of granting their 2000th wish. That’s 2000 critically ill kids across 15 counties who were able to experience the joy and hope that Natalie’s wish brought her and her family tonight.”

More information about Make-A-Wish Central New York can be found on the organization’s website.