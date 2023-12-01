CLAYTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Adam Cook, a 33-year-old man from Clayton, pled guilty on Thursday, Nov. 30, to multiple federal drug and firearms charges.

As part of his guilty plea, Cook admitted that he had 285 grams of cocaine that he intended to distribute. The cocaine was found at his residence during a search in September 2020. He also admitted to having a 12-gauge shotgun in connection with his drug trafficking crime.

Additionally, Cook admitted that he manufactured and transferred illegal, short-barreled, unregistered .223 caliber “ghost guns.”

Sentencing for Cook is scheduled for April 2, where he faces up to 20 years in federal prison for his cocaine conviction, at least two years for possessing a firearm in connection to a drug trafficking crime and up to 10 years for his “ghost guns” conviction.

The case was investigated by the ATF and the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force, consisting of Special Agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Detectives from the City of Watertown Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Investigators from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, and U.S. Border Patrol Agents.

Assistance was also provided by the City of Watertown Police Department, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, and the Village of Clayton Police Department.