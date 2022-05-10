CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Vote for Clayton in a national travel award.

The Village of Clayton has been nominated in USA Today’s 2022 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards. These awards highlight small towns with a population of fewer than 25,000.

These towns often have thriving unique cultures and include museums, art galleries, performing arts and plenty of events.

As Clayton is located at the top of New York along the St. Lawrence River, it was chosen by USA Today’s expert panel for a Best Small Town Cultural Scene candiate.

Clayton is up against small towns from across the country including Ashland, Oregon; Camden, Maine; Carmel-By-The-Sea, California; and Sitka, Alaska.

Other towns in New York that are also on the nominations list include Chautauqua and Saratoga Springs.

Voting can be completed online every day through Monday, June 6 at noon. The top 10 winning small towns will be announced on Friday, June 17, 2022.