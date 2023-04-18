SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Stephanie Garland loved moving back to Central New York after a few years out-of-state, but hates the litter she sees on her commute every day.

Garland points out the busy intersection of Erie Boulevard and Thompson Road, where food wrappers, water bottles and fast-food cups are just some of the trash covering what should be grass.

“How long has this been here?” asked Garland. “It’s not like this is just from the winter.”

Garland is calling on the community to do more.

“It just makes me so angry,” Garland said. “Why is it not being cleaned up and how did it get there in the first place?”

Her disgust expands beyond this one area, which tax records show is in the Village of East Syracuse’s jurisdiction. It borders the City of Syracuse and Town of DeWitt.

After she called to complain, the State DOT told Garland there isn’t enough staff.

In an interview with NewsChannel 9, the DOT’s regional director, Dave Smith, listed what his crews do to handle litter every year.

First, 280 highway maintenance workers in the DOT’s Region 3 are routinely assigned to pick up litter, as part of their regular duties.

Second, the DOT’s local workforce is enhanced by a contractor hired by the state for $1.5 million specifically for trash pick-up.

Third, the DOT’s regional director praises “Hire Ground,” a group organized by In My Father’s Kitchen to give work experience to panhandlers and homeless people.

When asked if the DOT is doing enough, Smith said, “Well, that’s where I think as a society, we really need to get the word out and say ‘hey let’s do ourselves a favor and pick up after ourselves.'”

“We learn it in school but we need to be reminded of that, especially with Earth Day, we need more public education about why should we care,” said Garland.