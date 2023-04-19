SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Of all the complaints about litter in Central New York, the area often targeted with criticism is the intersection of Rock Cut Road and Brighton Avenue.

Because of its location and the nature of its work, OCRRA gets the blamed for much of the litter in the area.

Aware of the complaints, OCRRA has committed a full-time staff member to picking up litter on its campus, sometimes going beyond its borders.

OCRRA will celebrate Earth Day by sending its office staff to join the clean-up on Thursday.

It’s OCRRA’s balance of being a good neighbor but not taking the burden of litter from trucks before the trash gets to its campus.

“We don’t have the power from the curbside to monitor everything that happens,” said OCRRA Public Information Officer Tammy Palmer. “There’s some level of responsibility by each company and government agencies and departments have power to enforce rules that may be broken on that journey.”

To dissuade household customers from bringing uncovered loads to its transfer station, OCRRA adds a $25 fee for trucks without tarp coverings.

Sometimes the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office or State Department of Environmental Conservation tickets trucks for not following procedures.