Cleaning up downtown Syracuse after Saturday’s protests

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many residents of Syracuse were downtown Sunday morning to help clean up, after violent protests broke out late Saturday night.

Volunteers helped business owners try to clean up the mess left by looters and protestors, who damaged several buildings in downtown Syracuse. 

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh is asking anyone who had property damage from last night’s violence to call 911 and report it, so detectives can keep track of it all.

