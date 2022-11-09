SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The fallen leaves mark the change of seasons.

“This is a really challenging time every year,” said Corey Driscoll Dunham, the Chief Operating Officer for the City of Syracuse. “We’re still dealing with the effects of fall, warmer days, but at the same time on a dime could be facing some of the snow we’ve been preparing vehicles.”

This week, rain from Tropical Storm Nicole will make its way to the region and it will be heavy.

“Where you see one, two, maybe even three inches of rain, comes down at a short time and has nowhere to go,” said NewsChannel 9 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jim Teske. “So these poor drainage, low-lying areas that are tending to flood in situations like this could see some flash flooding.”

To avoid flooding homeowners are encouraged to remove leaves from their lawns, gutters as well as storm drains.

“And making sure they’re aware of where their water is heading,” explained Paul Swimm, the owner of Swimm Landscape and Plant Nursery. “That’s really is all it’s going to take. Water can come into houses, but if you take the proper precautions and maybe doing some berming of some soil and making sure your down spouts are clear.”

Crews will remove piles or bags of leaves, but Dunham said the City of Syracuse is exploring making it a requirement for leaves to be bagged.

“We have been talking to other municipalities to get their practices, best practices in terms of why they moved to requiring leaves to be bagged. But that’s always a conversation that we’ll have with the council, with departments with the public,” Dunham said.

In the meantime, they’ll do their part and ask that you do yours too.