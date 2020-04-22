Clear Path for Veterans forced to close its doors for now, but still serving vets in other ways

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 has forced Clear Path for Veterans to close its facility in Chittenango for now, but the non-profit is determined to continue serving vets.

Among the activities Clear Path has been forced to cancel for now is its weekly Wednesday Canteen.

Inspired by the famous Canteen in North Platte, Nebraska, during World War II, Clear Path for Veterans offers a weekly café offering free lunch, coffee and beverages to all Veterans and their families.

“It is a little bit eerie with nobody in the building but again we understand we are doing this to keep everybody safe,” says Clear Path Executive Director Alex Behm.

Clear Path has been working closely with the Food Bank of Central New York to keep vets fed with deliveries of emergency food boxes.

Each box contains dry and frozen goods as well as fresh items, and some help from Chef Chris to make sure the food lasts six or seven days.

“So these are meals that he’s preparing in the kitchen with fresh ingredients and he’s also including recipes to utilize the rest of the emergency food box items,” Behm tells NewsChannel 9.

The other priority is to have as many programs and services available virtually as they do normally in person at their facility.

Behm says, “Everything from K-9 training classes to cooking classes to having our staff members explain how to complete certain tasks around the house.”

So far Clear Path has delivered around 200 emergency food boxes.

They are still available by calling the main number and leaving a message or via email, and a staff member will get back in touch with you.

Call (315) 687.3300 or email cpvbuddycheck@clearpathforvets.com for more information.

Click here to see all that Clear Path offers.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Jeff Kulikowsky on Twitter @JeffNC9.