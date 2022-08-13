Chittenango, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Veteran, military, and first responder families visited Clear Path for Veterans on Saturday for the second-annual Back to School Festival.

Those families were able to enjoy a cookout, games, and a scavenger hunt, while also securing some school supplies.

Alexander Behm the executive director of Clear Path for Veterans, says the support of the community made the event possible.

“We were grateful for the community support,” Behm said. “So almost all of the backpacks and school supplies were donated by local community groups.”

Those backpacks and school supplies will be especially helpful this year as they are not only increasing in price but becoming more difficult to find.

“We also experienced the same difficulties locating the school supplies at different local stores, ” Behm said. “So definitely anything we can do to facilitate the direct delivery of the supplies and backpacks and not having families worry about going through those necessary steps.”

Behm says it is all a part of the Clear Path team’s bigger purpose.

“We’ve been investing as many resources and time as we can to address not only the veteran but the family as well,” he said. “Because that is an important piece of a veteran’s success, is that nucleus of the family members surrounding them.”