(WSYR-TV)- Thanksgiving is right around the corner which means that baking season is underway!

Clear Path for Veterans is kicking off its annual Thanksgiving Pie Fundraiser today. Sales will go through mid-November.

The following flavors are available:

Pumpkin pie

Apple pie

Chocolate pie

The cost for each pie will be $20 and those who order pies will be able to pick them up the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

To contact Clear Path for Veterans to order your pie, click here!

Clear Path for Veterans is a foundation that aims to build a safe, supportive, and understanding place for Veterans to seek the help and resources they need.

If you wish to donate to the foundation or to learn more about the organization, click here.