Clear Path for Veterans receives 10,000 pound food delivery

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Clear Path for Veterans has been working hard to keep veterans and their families fed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunday morning, a special delivery grew the supply even more.

Mike Mercier of the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation is the man behind the New England Patriots Foundation trailer that delivered 24 pallets of food to five different states in less than 48 hours.

The drop off locations included:

Arundel, Maine

North Hampton, New Hampshire

White River Junction, Vermont

Agawam, Massachusetts

Chittenango, New York

12 pallets were given to Clear Path for Veterans, which equates to 334 boxes and 10,000 pounds of food.

Each box was packed with non-perishable foods and recipes to provide two people with three meals a day for 14 days.

“This will be a huge help for us. We’ve been working with the CNY Food Bank. They’ve been great and they’ve helped us supplement our food pantry here, so this will be a further supplementation of that and help us continue our efforts to deliver packages to those in need,” said Alex Behm, Executive Director, Clear Path for Veterans.

Clear Path has already delivered more than 200 emergency food boxes to Central New York veterans through its COVID-19 Community Task Force.

Through collaboration with Food4Vets, the United States Military Support Foundation and Clear Path New England, the team expects to feed at least an additional 200 across the 23 Upstate New York counties.

“This will greatly enhance our mission to provide food to those who are in the emergency needs and situations right now,” Behm said.

I’ve always found ways to help veterans. I received help when I needed it, and I need to give back and this is a great way to do it. They can’t get to the mountain, we get the mountain to them and it’s very rewarding. Mike Mercier, Transportation Director, Massachusetts Military Support Foundation.

For those veterans or family members who might be in need, you can call the Clear Path for Veterans main office at (315) 687-3300 or send an email to info@clearpathforvets.com.

Click here to learn more about Clear Path for Veterans’ COVID-19 Task Force.

On-site events have been cancelled until further notice, but Clear Path for Veterans continues to offer its programs and services virtually.