Clear Path For Veterans serves Thanksgiving meals to give back to our heroes

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A simple “thank you” has the power to go a long way. On Thursday, one organization opened its doors for its annual Thanksgiving meal.

Clear Path For Veterans, an organization that provides resources for those who served, fed over 250 military veterans and their families. Each enjoyed their Thanksgiving turkey and trimmings and great company.

“We take the word ‘Thanksgiving’ seriously, as an opportunity to say thank you to our veterans,” said Bill Smullen, CEO of Clear Path.

For the veterans, it’s a chance to spend time at the table together, as a family. The Magiera family cherished all of their memories.

“It’s awesome to spend time with family and people that were able to do great things and serve our country and make a sacrifice,” said Josh Magiera, son of a Navy veteran.

Larry Magiera, Josh’s dad, reflected on what Thanksgiving means to him.

“Thanksgiving to me really means what I am thankful for, and they’re all right here with me,” said Larry.

Companionship and comradery, two things that the veterans seem to appreciate most about Clear Path. It’s a place where they can come together, making friends along the way.

“It’s just so nice to be able to share memories and life with them”, said Bob Mainusch, an Air Force Veteran.

And all who were able to attend this year’s Thanksgiving meal, counted their blessings.

“If they can leave today, not just with their tummies full, but their hearts full, then we have fulfilled our responsibility to them,” said Smullen.

Not only were there over 250 who attended this year, but there were over 30 volunteers who prepared and served the meals!

Hearts are filled with thanks and gratitude this Thanksgiving.

If you’re interested in learning more about the services and resources Clear Path offers, click here.

