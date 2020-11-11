Clear Path for Veterans serving military and vets every day

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Clear Path for Veterans, like many on Veterans Day, recognizes the sacrifices the men and women who have served our country have made on our behalf.

They also are servicing veterans, military members and their families every day of the year.

Clear Path has made adjustments during the pandemic but remains committed to serving veterans and military members in the 23 counties they cover.

“Every day we’re here to serve veterans and military members and their families, that’s our mission and it’s near and dear to our heart every day,” says Clear Path Executive Director Alex Behm.

Clear Path is unable to offer its Wednesday canteen meals but is still delivering emergency food boxes.

Behm tells NewsChannel 9 these deliveries are about much more than just food, “Breaking that isolation and making sure we’re reaching out and going in person to visit them, socially distanced, has had a huge impact and has proven there is a need to do that and continue to do that virtually and in person.”

With some alterations, Clear Path is still able to offer almost all of its programs including veterans service dog training.

“It’s really just being unique and dynamic but our staple programs, career services, peer mentoring, all the veterans that are working at Clear Path with other veterans that continues on a daily basis,” he says.

The agency created the Clear Path Buddy Check Program to make sure critical connections are maintained during the pandemic.

“It’s not just today, it is every day, so some of the veterans that we would normally reach or would reach out to us have gotten kind of lost in the current climate of society right now and we’re doing our best to try and connect with those veterans,” Behm tells NewsChannel 9.

Clear Path is also currently preparing Thanksgiving dinners they will deliver a few days before the holiday.

