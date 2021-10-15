Clemson fans excited to experience the Carrier Dome

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Fans are coming from thousands of miles away to see Clemson take on Syracuse at the Carrier Dome, and they’re excited!

Clemson Tigers fan, Eddie McWhirter, said he couldn’t wait to get to the Salt City. “To get in an airplane right now is great! I can wear a mask if that’s what it takes to get in an airplane to get to Syracuse from South Carolina.”

He says putting die-hard fans from two different orange-colored teams in the same place, at the same time, will be fun. “I know it’s very intimate in that it’s covered up, and it’s 49,000 people and that’s not a lot of people, but when you put a dome over top of 49,000 people it’s gonna get loud and I can’t wait! I want to see what that’s going to be like.”

Aside from the energy inside the Dome, the focus will be on the game. “I’m expecting a competitive game, and you know Clemson is down a little bit this year as you probably are aware and Syracuse is looking solid too,” said Will McWhirter. The game isn’t all he’s looking forward to. “I hear the Carrier Dome has new food options and they’re pretty nice, so I’m excited to try out some of the local food too.”

For their visit to Syracuse, they say neighbors are making them feel welcome. “We love the Tigers, they’re a ton of fun to follow but Syracuse is a good place and we wanted to see the town and enjoy it too.”