SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salt City is bleeding the color orange, with not just Syracuse fans but the Clemson Tigers too!

Clemson Tiger fans are on the prowl in Syracuse, coming to the area from all over. The two rivals are going head-to-head on Saturday, Sept. 30, in the JMA Wireless Dome for one of the biggest games of the season. And for some visitors, it’s a family tradition.

“We go to the Clemson-Syracuse game every year, always have since they were kids, and so this year it’s a little different though because he’s a student,” said Judy Wimmer, Clemson fan and alumni from Florida.

Wimmer’s the only Clemson fan of her pack. Her husband is a Syracuse University alumni, and her son is a freshman student at SU. Both father and son are planning to cheer on the orange.

“When Clemson was national champions, we came and we lost and the whole family stormed the field. And I had to sort of give them mea culpa and let them have their moment,” said Wimmer.

Wimmer is hoping to tie things up. Her daughter is on the fence between schools.

“I also have another daughter who’s about to choose, and so I am trying to influence her. We toured Syracuse this morning, but I’m hoping she chooses Clemson,” said Wimmer.

Wimmer isn’t alone.

“Our daughter is interested potentially in Syracuse as a college, so we did a campus tour this morning and are going to stay for the game tomorrow,” said Brian Johnson, Clemson fan and alumni from South Carolina.

Johnson, a season ticket holder, hasn’t missed a Clemson home game in 15 years. However, this is only his second time going to an away game at the Dome. The Tigers fan even brought the famous Clemson $2 bills with him, possibly spending it Shirt World on Marshall Street.

“We are so excited that the Clemson fans come up and everyone melts together,” said Dave Jacobs, co-owner of Shirt World, as fans are coming together, making it a match-up.