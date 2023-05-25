JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Town Clerk to the Supervisor of the Town of Adams and Ellisburg, 38-year-old LeeAnn Tedford of Watertown, has been arrested after being caught stealing money.

Tedford was caught stealing over $36,000 from each of the towns by manipulating payroll and transferring funds belonging to each of the municipalities.

From January of 2022 through February of 2023, Tedford was an employed as the clerk for both of those towns.

Town of Adams:

Tedford stole $19,724.88 in her tenure by manipulating payroll and transferring and stealing money meant for the municipality.

Town of Ellisburg:

The same ways she stole from Adams, Tedford stole $16,799.88 from the town of Ellisburg.

Tedford has been charged with:

Two counts of Grand Larceny 3rd degree, a class “D” felony

Tedford was arrested and arraigned in the Jefferson County CAP Court at which time she was released on her own recognizance pending further legal proceedings to take place.