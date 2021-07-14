Clift Park Beach in Skaneateles closed due to high bacteria levels

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department announced that Clift Park Beach in the Village of Skaneateles will be closed for swimming as of Wednesday, due to high levels of the E. Coli bacteria found in the water.

Swimming will not be allowed until the bacteria levels are safe again. The health department will be monitoring the lake water daily until bacteria levels go back down, and will let to public know when the beach reopens.

Most varieties of E. Coli are harmless or cause brief diarrhea, according to the health department. Anyone concerned about gastrointestinal symptoms should contact their doctor.

