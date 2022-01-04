Climate Smart Communities grant program provides select CNY towns with over $400,000

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State’s Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced on Tuesday that municipalities across the state will receive $11 million as part of the Climate Smart Communities grant program.

The $11 million is a part of the $196 million announced by Gov. Hochul in the Regional Economic Development awards. The projects, according to the DEC, will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the ongoing impacts of climate change.

Select Central New York towns are set to receive a total of $473,411. The towns receiving grants include:

Town of Manlius ($22,250) to develop two plans for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. One plan will focus on government operations and the second will focus on community emissions.

to develop two plans for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. One plan will focus on government operations and the second will focus on community emissions. Town of Geddes ($219,161) to incorporate sidewalk extensions in Westvale Plaza and provide flexible connections between current and future developments.

to incorporate sidewalk extensions in Westvale Plaza and provide flexible connections between current and future developments. Town of Cazenovia ($232,000) to remove and replace inadequate storm water infrastructure. A new storm sewer, swale system, and hydrodynamic separator are some of the planned changes that will improve the quality of runoff water into the Cazenovia Lake tributary.

“Municipalities that become Climate Smart Communities serve as models for others across the state by taking local action to reduce pollution and protect residents from severe weather and other consequences of our changing climate,” said Commissioner Seggos.

The Climate Smart Communities program was established in 2016 and is a 50/50 matching grant program. The program is jointly sponsored by seven NY agencies. Since the programs inception, the DEC has awarded over $50 million to local governments in support of local climate mitigation and adaption projects. More information can be found on the DEC website.