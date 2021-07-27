Climbing to raise funds and awareness of pediatric cancer

An uphill battle to bring down cancer. 

The Climb 2021 is taking place at the State Tower Building in Syracuse on Saturday, November 20. 

The event is held to help families and kids living with pediatric cancer and to honor those who lost their lives to the disease. 

People taking part can walk or run the 20 flights of stairs at the tallest building in Central New York.   

That’s 338 steps and 331 feet. 

Registration is 50 dollars between now and November 1. 

It goes up to 60 dollars after that. 

Each year almost 16-thousand children under the age of 18 are diagnosed with cancer. 

