Clinic helping COVID long haulers struggling with lingering symptoms

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many who’ve recovered from COVID-19 are still struggling with a long list of persistent symptoms.

The Falcon Clinic in New Hartford is a place where long haulers can seek treatment for long-term effects.

NewsChannel 9’s Adrienne Smith was diagnosed with COVID-19 in January 2021 and is still experiencing symptoms like a loss of taste and smell, fatigue and and shortness of breath.

She’s been going to the clinic for three weeks and has seen progress with her recovery.

After the holiday COVID-19 surge, Dr. Richard Chmielewski, founder of the Falcon Clinic, started treating patients recovered from the virus.

A friend, Dr. Dennis Dowling from Long Island, inspired Dr. Chmielewski to offer service to long haulers.

As a physician, when the pandemic first started, I was very concerned when people were told, when they go to the emergency room, “there’s nothing to be done. Just go home.” I thought, ‘well, I’ve treated influenza and all kinds of viral infections, sinus, and bronchitis with these techniques for at least 12 or 13 years at the clinic here.’ Dr. Richard Chmielewski, Founder, Falcon Clinic

To treat patients, Dr. Chmielewski uses a technique called “the viral infection protocol treatment,” also known as VIP. It’s an osteopathic approach of helping the body heal from within.

The viral infection treatment works with the sympathetic nervous system, lymphatic system and its drainage, Venus system in the lungs, neck and brain.

“This is something that’s not really well known and actually even in the Osteopathic profession and we’re only now just starting to talk about it,” Dr. Chmielewski explained.

The treatment was founded in the 1870s by a Civil War Osteopathic surgeon, Andrew Taylor Still.

Since its birth, VIP has been used to help treat viral infections like sinus and bronchitis, the 1918 Spanish flu and now, the Coronavirus.

“Usually, when I get to people, they’ve been sick for about 2 months, three months now,” Dr. Chmielewski said.

The viral infection protocol treatment is pretty much the same for anyone who comes here. The symptoms, however, will vary from being very minimal. It might simply be a slight shortness of breath and maybe a slight fatigue, or it might go to the full gamete of about 30 different symptoms including fatigue, muscle and joint pain, shortness of breath, chest pain and brain fog. Dr. Richard Chmielewski, Founder, Falcon Clinic

The Falcon Clinic isn’t just for COVID, but for general medicine, wellness and recovery.

Other treatment includes:

Muscular

Skeletal

Rashes

Migraines

Stomach

Joint

Opioid addiction

Alcoholism

Hepatitis C

“We’re stimulating the immune system to go out and try to repair the body,” — Dr. Richard Chmielewski

If you’re a COVID long hauler and are interested in learning more about the Falcon Clinic, click here for the website. You can also call the clinic directly at (315) 507-4751.