(WSYR-TV) — New Hartford Police Officers found a Toyota Sienna van driving inside the Spa Point Nails building on Orchard Plaza on Clinton Street, Tuesday, September 27 around 10:20 p.m.

Officers say they saw the van driving inside the building, destroying the inside and after they were able to stop the van, a 53-year-old man, Wenzhu Hong of Clinton was taken into custody.

Hong was affiliated with the store and got upset from an ongoing Domestic dispute, according to New Hartford Police Department.

He was charged with the following:

Criminal Mischief in the second degree, class D Felony

DWI misdemeanor

Police say Hong was held in Oneida County Jail overnight and arraigned in court on September 28. He is being held on bail.