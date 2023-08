SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Latino Festival kicked off in Clinton Square this afternoon, August 19, at 12 p.m.

Attendees were able to enjoy live music from multiple artists, including Charlie Cruz, a Grammy-nominated salsa singer from Puerto Rico, and the Bachata duet, Liza + Willie.

An array of Latin food was also available, including dishes from Mamacitas in Syracuse, which specializes in Puerto Rican food.

This year marks the 21st year for the Syracuse Latino Festival.