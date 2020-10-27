Clinton Square Ice Rink being set up for the season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Clinton Square Ice Rink is now being set up for the season.
On the city’s website, they say that they are planning to open for the 2020-2021 season, weather permitting.
They will also have COVID-19 restrictions and protocols in place.
The rink is expected to open the week of Thanksgiving and full operating procedures will be released in early November.
