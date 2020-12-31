Clinton Square tree will go dark this weekend to honor victims of COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A seasonal staple in Syracuse is taking a pause Saturday in honor of the victims of COVID-19.

City officials tell NewsChannel 9 that the Clinton Square Christmas tree lights will go dark Saturday at 8 p.m. Lights will stay off for one minute for each neighbor Onondaga County lost to the coronavirus.

As of Thursday, December 31, 445 people have died from the virus in the county.