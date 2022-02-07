Close call for two ESM students getting off the school bus

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Every afternoon Jennifer Blowey watches out for the school bus to drop off her two children. Last Thursday, just outside their Collamer Road home, the bus came as normal but what happened when the doors opened was anything but.

“The bus slowed down, and then all of a sudden, there was just this SUV that went off around the right side of the bus,” Blowey explained. “They hit my mailbox and went right back on the road and just kept going.”

Watching it all unfold sent Blowey into a panic.

“So I ran outside as quickly as I could to them, but you shouldn’t have to worry about your kids being safe the two feet from the bus to your driveway. It was just. It was awful.” Jennifer Blowey, mother of two children who had a close call on school bus

Her children, Lily, 10, and Lincoln, 7, are shaken up but doing okay. She credits the bus driver.

“Mr. Leo, he noticed that the car was not going to stop behind him,” Blowey explained, “He put his arm out to stop my daughter from taking a step.”

“He takes great pride in the fact that he has years of experience and years of training that he uses to benefit the safety of our students. We are very pleased that we have drivers such as Jay who are driving our buses each and everyday.” Dr. Donna DeSiato, East Syracuse Minoa Central School District Superintendent

Blowey has a message for anyone driving near a school bus.

“We are talking about children’s lives. This could have ended very badly. In the past, unfortunately, it has. Be alert, stop,” said Blowey.

Manlius Police are investigating this incident. If you have any information, you can call them at (315) 682-2212.