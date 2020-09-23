Close to 100 COVID-19 tests done at NBT Bank Stadium on Tuesday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the wake of SUNY Upstate partnering with Onondaga County to make sure testing is available to prevent the spread of coronavirus, we’re getting some numbers from testing done at NBT Bank Stadium.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon told NewsChannel 9 that 74 tests were conducted Monday for symptomatic cases of school aged children and faculty. All of those tests came back negative. 

Nearly 100 tests were conducted on Tuesday and those results should be known in the next day or so.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected