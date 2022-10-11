DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Peachtree Sandwich Company will be closing this week, according to their Facebook page.

The restaurant announced its last day in business will be Friday, October 14.

They provided their customers with the following statement:

First and foremost, there aren’t enough words of gratitude to properly say thank you to our incredible team (many who have been with us since day one!), our loyal customers and this amazinf and supportive community. It’s been a dream come true from the very first sandwiches we served to friends to serving our lifelong favorite local sports teams, local schools, and other wonderful community organizations…This isn’t the end; we’ll let you know when it’s our time to run it back. Although we’re closing the store, the Peachtree brand will live on, and we plan to come back in the future. Peachtree Sandwich Company

The restaurant says the reason for closing is due to timing not being quite right, rising costs and the space itself wasn’t the best fit.

Peachtree encourages everyone to come out while they are still open this week to enjoy some brisket, bacon, or chicken. They will be serving until their inventory runs out!