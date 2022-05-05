SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Happy Cinco De Mayo Central New York! Mother Nature is going to provide us with a much NICER day for this Thursday. BIG question is do we stay dry Friday into the weekend?

TONIGHT:

Clouds increase some tonight, but we are all high and dry with lows dropping into the 40s.

FRIDAY:

We continue to track low pressure moving out of the Plains for the end of the week. This system will spread clouds, and for parts of Central New York some showers.

This low-pressure system will be fighting some pretty dry air courtesy of high pressure centered near James Bay in Canada. This means a sharp cut off between dry weather and some sun Friday and places ending up with steady rain. Our feeling now is most of Central New York (including Syracuse is dry) but some showers may make it as far north as parts of the Finger Lakes east toward Cortland and Norwich while steady rain is as close as Binghamton and Elmira.

What about Mother’s Day weekend? Does Mother Nature cooperate for your outdoor plans with mom??

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND:

The storm trying to move in Friday is expected to stay at bay for the most part Friday night into Saturday thanks to the strong high pressure system across Southeastern Canada. This should result in most of CNY staying dry Saturday with just a little light rain or a few showers being possible across the Southern Finger Lakes to the Norwich area.

There may even be a bit of sun at times near and especially north of Syracuse on Saturday. A cool, easterly breeze is also likely going to be around to kick off the weekend.

Highs on Saturday should be within a few degrees of 60 across CNY, with the warmest temperatures expected north of Syracuse and the coolest south where the clouds are thicker and odds of seeing a few showers will be higher.

The strong area of high pressure keeping much of the area dry this weekend reasserts itself for Mother’s Day resulting in the pick day of the weekend! Highs warm into the 60s with more sunshine expected for all too! So yes, it appears Mother Nature is going to be kind to all the moms in CNY! 🙂