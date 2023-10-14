SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Friday was a decent fall day across central New York but what is the latest on the weekend? Details are below…

Rain tries to return for the weekend

We hoped you enjoyed the decent weather Friday because rain makes a close call with CNY this weekend.

It still looks like we are on a sharp cut off in the widespread rain across the region Saturday with the best chance for widespread rain south of Syracuse. For the time being we are keeping a few showers in for the Syracuse area during the afternoon, but it is quite possible that Syracuse stays dry Saturday. North of Syracuse it likely ends up dry Saturday with even a bit of sun not out of the question.

Will CNY be able to see the ‘Ring of Fire’ Eclipse this weekend?

Beyond that it remains pretty cloudy to end the weekend but just a few scattered showers for Sunday. There is also plenty of rain-free time to allow you to get your outdoor activities in and chores done.

Temperatures this weekend are in the 50s. Keep in mind the wind may be gusty at times Sunday afternoon.

Any improvement next week?

It looks like the early part of the week stays cloudy and cool in Central New York with showers as the pattern is tough to budge. Our improvement comes midweek as we start to see more sun and we see our temperatures begin to moderate. No, we won’t be getting into the 80s this time but will mid 60s do?

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.