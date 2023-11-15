FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A fire happened in a converted old barn that is known in the Fulton area.

It happened on Nov. 15, around 5:30 a.m. on Rochester St., between Third and Fourth Streets.

NewsChannel 9 is told there was evidence of people living there, but no one was inside when firefighters searched it.

Firefighters say they had a hard time getting around in the barn because of the large amount of garbage and debris. The cause is under investigation.

Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard said it took crews about 30 minutes to knock down the fire.

There was no power to the barn and no reported injuries from the incident.